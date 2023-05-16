The heat is scorching amidst the yellow alert; Mercury reached beyond 40 degree in Una district, Dhaulakuan also close to 40

In Himachal Pradesh, the Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for rain, but amidst the yellow alert for rain, the heat is making people very hot. Especially in the plains of the state, the outbreak of summer is raising its head.

On Monday, the highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una district. The maximum temperature recorded here was 40.8 degree Celsius.

Apart from this, the maximum temperature of 38.9 degree Celsius has also been recorded at Dhaulakua in Sirmaur district. However, according to the Meteorological Department, light showers of rain have also fallen in some areas of the state.

On the other hand, it was sunny throughout the day in the capital Shimla and other areas of the state. Monday’s maximum temperature in Shimla 25.4 degree Celsius, the maximum temperature in Sundernagar 33.9 degree, Bhuntar 27.0, Kalpa 18.2, Dharamshala 31.5, Nahan 34.8, Keylong 13.6, Solan 32, Kangra 34.8, Bilaspur 38.5, Hamirpur 36.3, Chamba 34.8, Dalhousie 22.5 , Jubbarhatti recorded 29.3, Kufri 19.8, Narkanda 18.5 and Reckong Peo recorded a maximum temperature of 24.6 degrees.

Rain Alert Till 19

The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of bad weather in the state till May 19. During this, there is a possibility of heavy rains with thunderstorms in medium-mountain and high-mountain areas. However, the weather will remain clear in the lower regions.

Director of the Meteorological Center Surendra Paul said that the Western Disturbance has again become active in the state. There is a possibility of rain during this time. Light snowfall may also occur in the higher mountain areas.