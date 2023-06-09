CM Sukhu could not see the pain of 90 percent disabled, then presented an example of humanity

Shimla. Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu ji is very generous-hearted, it has been proved once again. He has transferred 90% of Divyang Bikram Singh of Beh Dhonta in Kangra district near his house.

Bikram Singh peon cum watchman is posted. He was serving in Upper Sehri Government Primary and High School, 35 km from his home.

He had requested to be transferred near home on social media. Seeing this, Nardev Kanwar, Chairman of the Congress Fisheries Department and former President of Dehra Organizational District, came forward and took up the matter with the Chief Minister. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu ji took prompt action on Bikram’s plea and Nardev Kanwar’s request.

Within three days, Bikram was transferred near his house. Bikram has thanked Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu ji and Nardev Kanwar from the bottom of his heart for fulfilling his demand immediately.

Bikram said that this methodology of the Chief Minister is making him different from all the former Chief Ministers. Senior Congress leader Nardev Kanwar said that the Chief Minister is an example of humanity.

He cannot see anyone’s pain and sorrow. He is the messiah of the poor and helpless people. The amount of praise he deserves is less.

He thanks the Chief Minister for the immediate transfer of Bikram. He said that Beh Dhonda is also the Chief Minister’s house. His ancestors used to live here.