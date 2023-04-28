The work of Himachal’s first drug testing laboratory will be completed by the end of May.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh’s first drug testing laboratory at Baddi is expected to be completed in May. Testing of medicine with modern technology here will save time and results will also be available faster.

There will be no need to go to other states for drug testing. Rs 35 crore is being spent on this drug testing laboratory.

450 drugs will be tested per month in this drug testing laboratory coming up at Himuda Complex in Baddi.

Testing of more than five thousand drugs will be possible in a year. Baddi is known as the biggest pharma hub in Asia.

About 600 pharma industries are functional in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh region. About 35 percent of the country’s drugs are manufactured in these industries.

The work of the laboratory is in the final stage. This will be the first drug testing laboratory in Himachal Pradesh. With its introduction, the quality of medicines will improve.

On the other hand, Assistant Drug Controller Kapil Dhiman told that the work of the laboratory is going on in the final stage. This lab will start by May.

This will enable rapid testing of drug samples. Now there will be no need to go to other states for testing and the quality of medicine will also improve.