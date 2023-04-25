10th-12th Students will be Able to Appear for PAT LEET Exam

Eight and 12 days are left to apply for the Polytechnic Admission Test (PAT) and Lateral Entry Entrance Test (LEET) to be conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Board of Technical Education in May.

Students have to apply before the last date. In this examination, students of classes 10th and 10+2 will also be able to participate in the examinations.

The minimum educational qualification for the polytechnic entrance exam is 10th and for LEET, the qualifications are 10+2, 10, and ITI.

Apart from this, the students who have appeared in the 10+2 and 10th class will also be able to take part in the entrance test. Those students will have to keep their academic documents in front of the counseling committee during the counseling.

The last date to apply for the PAT entrance exam has been fixed as May 2 and that for LEET is May 6. The PAT exam is going to be held on May 21, while the LEET exam will be held on May 28.

On the other hand, Technical Education Board Dharamshala Secretary RK Sharma said that about 3200 seats for first-year Diploma Engineering (PAT-2023) and about 978 seats for second-year Diploma Engineering (Leet-2023) are to be filled in government and private polytechnic institutes.

For this, so far about three thousand candidates have applied online on the board’s website. Many candidates are yet to submit their online fees.

They have been informed by the board that the candidates should deposit their fees before the prescribed last dates, otherwise, their registration will be treated as canceled.

RK Sharma, Secretary, of the Board of Technical Education told that interested students should apply before the last date of the examination.