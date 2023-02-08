Adani Group Proposed Rs 8.50 fare, Operator said – not even 10.20, now will take 12.04

The meeting between the office bearers of Truck Operators Cooperative Sabha Bilaspur (BDTS) and Adani Cement Company Group on Tuesday also remained inconclusive.

In the meeting, the Adani group proposed Rs 8.50 per ton per kilometer cement freight to the BDTS officials, which was flatly rejected by the truck operators.

BDTS officials have announced that now they will charge Rs 12.40 instead of Rs 10.20 as freight. On the other hand, if Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu does not issue a notification on freight as per the demanded time, the truck operators will chalk out a strategy for agitation on Wednesday.

As part of the movement, picketing will be held outside the plant including chakka jam. BDTS officials said that the state government could not do anything in the matter, now we will get the plant started on our own and will also decide the freight charges ourselves.

In the meeting held at Barmana on Tuesday, the two sides discussed earlier loading-unloading, closure of cement dumps in the state, and long-distance transportation of goods.

BDTS officials said that they are in favor of dumping cement in Himachal Pradesh like Punjab. Truck operators will transport the goods directly to the dealer.

On the other hand, North Logistics Head Virendra Srivastava and Barmana Plant Head Amitav Singh, who were present in the meeting on behalf of Adani Group, said that they want to provide long-distance freight to truck operators, to which BDTS officials also agreed.

After this, talks were held on freight. Adani Group proposed a freight rate of Rs 8.50 to BDTS, which was rejected by the operators. BDTS General Secretary Pradeep Thakur said that there was no consensus on the freight rate in the meeting.

Keeping the respect of the government, the truck operators reduced the freight and gave a rate of Rs 10.20 to the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister had sought time till February 6 to reach an agreement on this, but the Chief Minister did not respond. Now BDTS has decided that it will charge only Rs 12.04 freight which is being made from the year 2005 formula. Will not do less than this.

Adani Company will hold Meeting with Operators in Darlaghat

56 days after the closure of the cement industry in Darlaghat, Adani company officials will hold a meeting with truck operators for the first time on Wednesday at 11:00 am at Ambuja industry.

About 16 office bearers of various societies will participate in the meeting. SDTO head Jaidev Kaundal told that for the first time after December 14, he has been called by the Ambuja managers for the meeting.

Whatever conditions the manager puts forward in the meeting, those conditions will be placed before the core committee of operators. If the committee agrees to it, then only they will work on those conditions.

Truck Owner Preparing to Meet Modi-Shah

The truck owners of Darlaghat are now preparing to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Amit Shah after not being able to get agreements done by the state government. For this, the leaders of the truck unions are in touch with the senior leaders of the state BJP.