Navigational aid for Bhuntar airport soon

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has initiated the process of setting up advanced navigational aid for the Bhuntar airport, which, while assisting aircraft bound for the airport located at Bhuntar, will also provide a fillip to air navigation services in the region.

Called Doppler Very High Frequency Omni Range (DVOR), it was approved for installation almost three years ago and the construction for the building and allied civil facilities is expected to commence shortly. At present, the airport only has a non-directional radio beacon for navigational purposes.

“A site in adjoining Mandi district on a hilltop at an altitude close to 8,000 feet has been selected for setting up the DVOR, which is at a distance of about 60 km from the Bhuntar airport,” an AAI official said.

