President’s Police Medal for IGP Diljeet

Five officers of the Himachal Police were awarded President’s Police Medal for distinguish service and Police Medal for meritorious services. The names were announced on Republic Day.

Inspector General of Police, Intelligence, CID posted at Shimla, Diljeet Kumar Thakur was awarded President’s Police Medal for distinguished services while SP (Law and order) Khushal Chand Sharma, posted at Police Headquarters, Shimla, SP, Kinnaur, Saju Ram Rana, Inspector Sushil Kumar posted at Police Training Command (PTC), Daroh, in Kangra and sub-inspector Krishan Kumar posted in district Chamba were awarded Police Medal for meritorious service.

