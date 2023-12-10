Shimla: The country’s first and the world’s second largest ropeway will be built in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh. A 13.55 km ropeway will be built from Tara Devi to Sanjauli in Shimla. Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri said this while talking to journalists at the Secretariat on Friday.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that we are going to start this ropeway soon. Earlier, a 32-kilometer-long project was built in America, after this now the world’s second largest ropeway is being built in Shimla.

He said that the length of this eco-friendly project is 13.55 kilometers, in which three lines and 13 stations will be built. There will be three lines: Red Line, Green Line and Blue Line.

Rs 1555 crore will be spent on this ropeway project. For the project, a tie-up is being made with NDB, whose headquarters is in China. The state government will have 20 percent stake in this and 8 percent will be loan and 72 percent grant.

Mukesh Agnihotri said that the DPR of this project has been prepared. This project does not require e-clearance and requires forest clearance.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the ropeway will have a service of two to three minutes. Among the ropeway stations, 13 stations will be built including Tara Devi, Tuti Kandi Parking, ISBT, Lift, Secretariat, Sanjauli, IGMC, Old Bus Stand, Ice Skating Ring, and 103 Near Hotel.

The Deputy Chief Minister said that the amount asked by the Corporation for the ropeway has been made available. The first phase of the project will be started in two and a half years, while the project will take five years to complete.

Mukesh Agnihotri said that after the completion of Tara Devi-Sanjauli Ropeway, the world’s largest project of 38 kilometers from Parwanoo to Shimla will be made. Shimla-Parwanoo project will be set up for Rs 6800 crore.

The first project of NABARD is the Baglamukhi project, a target has been set to complete it by March.