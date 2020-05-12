Himachal reports six new coronavirus cases; state tally now 66

Himachal Pradesh reported six more coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the infection tally in the state to 66, a senior health official said.

Special Secretary (Health) Nipun Jindal said four fresh cases were reported from Kangra district and two from Hamirpur district.

Two men, aged 30 and 50 years, from Hamirpur’s Bajrol area have tested positive. Both are asymptomatic and returned from Delhi on May 1, he said.

Four more cases in Kangra took the district’s COVID-19 tally to 14.

A 62-year-old tea vendor from Paprola, a 50-year-old head constable posted at Panchruhi police station, a 30-year-old more from Jamanabad village and and a person from Kulthi Panchayat, near Kangra, who recently returned from Jalandhar, all tested positive..

Kangra has now has nine active cases, four cured and one death.