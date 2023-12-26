Flood of tourists in Himachal, long traffic jam in Manali

Shimla : Manali is jammed due to huge crowd of tourists gathering to celebrate Christmas. Due to the large number of tourists going towards Atal Tunnel, vehicles kept crawling from Manali to the Atal Tunnel and Sissu.

Traffic remained normal on Monday afternoon. But the situation went out of control in the morning and evening. Due to slow speed of vehicles, it took three to four hours for tourists to reach Sissu instead of one.

The traffic pressure on the roads of Manali has increased due to the crowd of tourists. Apart from Atal Tunnel, Wamtat Marg, Kullu-Manali Highway and Hidimba Temple from Manali city, there was a long traffic jam on the road leading to Banjar and Parvati Valley.

Vehicles kept crawling even on the bypass road inside Manali city. According to the police, there is a huge crowd of tourists in Manali for Christmas.

DSP Manali KD Sharma said that the pressure of vehicles increased more. Due to this a jam situation was created. The police normalized the traffic after a lot of effort.

In view of the huge number of tourists coming here on the occasion of Christmas and before the New Year, Lahaul and Spiti Police is monitoring the North Portal of Atal Tunnel Rohtang in Sissu with drones.