The government will give Rs 1.5 lakh to 7 thousand widows and single women to build houses

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government will soon start the Chief Minister Widow and Single Women Housing Scheme.

He said that under this scheme, financial assistance of Rs 1.50 lakh will be provided to eligible widows and single women for constructing houses. Under the scheme, a target has been set to assist 7 thousand women to construct houses.

The Chief Minister said that this scheme dedicated to women upliftment has been given in-principle approval in the recently held Cabinet meeting. The final outline of the plan is being prepared.

Electricity, water, and other necessary facilities will also be provided in the house constructed under this scheme. CM said that the state government is committed to the overall development of the society and various schemes have been started for the welfare of the deprived sections.

He said that he belongs to an ordinary family and is well aware of the sorrows and problems of the weaker sections of society. During the year the state government has taken many innovative initiatives to improve their standard of living.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is ensuring the successful implementation of the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana by adopting more than four thousand orphan children as ‘Children of the State’.

He said that Himachal is the first state in the country where the state government is taking the responsibility of care and education of orphan children. The state government is providing Rs 4,000 per month as pocket money to these children till the age of 27 years.

He said that this initiative of the state government reflects the initiative of social upliftment of the deprived sections. The state government is ensuring the all-round development of the state and including the deprived sections of society in the main stream of development.

​