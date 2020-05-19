5 Mumbai returnees test positive, tally 90

The total number of Covid positive cases in the state shot up to 90 with family members of corona patients testing positive.

The highest number of cases was reported in Hamirpur, where five persons, who returned home from Mumbai, have tested positive.

Three new cases were reported in Bilaspur which include the wife (36) and son of a positive patient from Hamirpur who had returned from Ahmedabad. The third case in Bilaspur is that of a man from Punjab who returned from Delhi.

The mother of the two-year-old child from Chamba, who was infected by her father, a driver, has also got infected. The wife and five-year-old son of a positive case in Bilaspur also tested positive.

Five persons were tested positive for corona virus in the district today taking the tally of total Covid-19 patients to 15 here in the district. All persons tested positive had come from Mumbai. Three had come on May 14, one on May 12 and one on May 10.

They are one each from Khungal (Kashmir), Chowki Rajputan (Buni) and Gwararu villages and two from Majhog Sultani village. The samples of all these patients were taken on May 16 after health problem.

All five patients have been shifted to Covid-19 dedicated hospital in Bhota.

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments