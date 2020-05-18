Curfew extended till May 31

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said the curfew in Himachal would continue till May 31 in the fourth phase of the lockdown, began today.

In his video address to the people, he said the number of cases had risen and, therefore, the situation was not appropriate to lift the curfew. “It was expected that the number of cases will rise as Himachalis were returning to their native places from red zones across the country”, he said.

The cases had gone up to 80 and this figure could increase further.

Thakur urged residents not to panic as the situation in Himachal was far better than many other states. “My humble request to those returning home is to strictly adhere to home quarantine, while maintaining distance from family members also,” he said.

The safety of 70 lakh people of the state would be ensured only by responsible behaviour of those returning home from other states.

While lauding the service rendered by corona warriors, he wished speedy recovery of the doctors at Tanda medical college and a constable who had got infected while serving corona patients.

