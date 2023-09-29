Salary of 2555 SMC teachers increased by two thousand, notification issued

Shimla: The salary of 2,555 SMC teachers working in government schools of the state has been increased by Rs 2,000 per month.

The Education Department has issued the notification of the Chief Minister’s budget announcement. Teachers will get increased salary from April 1, 2023.

Spokespersons appointed through SMC will now get a salary of Rs 16,978 instead of Rs 14,978. DPE and TGT will get salary Rs 16,978 instead of Rs 14,978, C&V will get Rs 13,609 instead of Rs 11,609 and JBT will get Rs 11,362 instead of Rs 9,362.