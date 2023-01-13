Government’s big Decision for Unemployed, 20 Thousand Employees will be Recruited in Anganwadi Centers

To teach the first letter of education to the little ones, the government has taken a big decision and has decided to recruit 20,000 employees in Anganwadi centers.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has said that the recruitment of 20,000 Anganwadi workers has been approved in the state and the recruitment will be started soon.

Chief Minister Shinde said that a positive decision will be taken on starting classes soon along with new mobile phones, insurance and salary hike for Anganwadi workers and incentive allowance will also be given for their excellent service.