Water Cess Commission will be formed in Himachal, one chairman and four members will be appointed

Shimla: Water Cess Commission will be formed in Himachal Pradesh. There will be appointments of a chairman and four members. This commission will hear all the appeals related to water cess.

The commission will work as per the Water Cess Act-2023 on Himachal Pradesh Hydropower Generation.

The state government has made the salary, allowances, and other conditions of service of the Himachal Pradesh Hydropower Generation Water Cess State Commission Chairman and Members Rules-2023.

These rules have been made in the exercise of the powers under the Himachal Pradesh Hydroelectricity Generation Water Cess Act-2023.

According to them, the chairman and members of the commission will take oath of office and secrecy before the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh before assuming office.

The chairman of the commission will be entitled to receive fixed basic pay plus a dearness allowance of Rs.1,35,000 per month.

The member will be entitled to receive a fixed basic pay of Rs.1,20,000 and a dearness allowance.

However, if a Government officer is appointed as the Chairperson or a Member, he shall draw the benefits of his prescribed scale of pay and allowances.

If the officer has retired, he will get benefits equal to the last pay scale. Pension and allowances will be deducted from this.

Other allowances like travel, transport, medical treatment, telephone facility, etc. will also be given at par with Group A officers.

If the chairman or member already has a government accommodation, he can retain it or get HRA.