Dr. Banita became the first woman president of College Teacher Association.

This time in the elections of Himachal Pradesh Government College Professors Association, Dr. Banita Kumari Saklani has been elected as the State President with a huge vote.

Banita has become the first woman president of the association. Banita was born in Sarkaghat in the year 1983 and did her primary education at Baldwara School and college at Sarkaghat College.

Banita has completed MSc in Botany from Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla and Doctorate from Banaras Hindu University.

In the year 2017, after passing the College Cadre (Botany) examination from Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission, he obtained the post of Assistant Professor.

Since 2017, she has been serving as an Assistant Professor in the Higher Education Department. Banita’s mother has retired from the post of teacher. Father is a retired officer from the Indian Army.