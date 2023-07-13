Kalka-Shimla NH opened for heavy vehicles after two days

Shimla: The Kalka-Shimla National Highway has been opened for heavy trucks and heavy vehicles after two days. Due to this, the truck drivers have heaved a sigh of relief.

The drivers have spent two nights in the truck itself. Now with the opening of the highway, trucks carrying goods of daily consumption will also be able to come to Himachal.

For the movement of trucks from Tambumod, the work of removing debris was done by the company. Due to this, the movement of vehicles stopped from 9 to 11 pm. But in the meantime, another landslide occurred from Tambumod hill, due to which the highway was blocked. However, the highway was made smooth by removing the debris from the company’s side.

After this, some small vehicles were evacuated till 12 o’clock. After this it started raining heavily. Because of this, at 12.15 pm, the vehicles on the highway were completely braked.

The road was made smooth for the movement of vehicles at eight o’clock on Thursday. Big vehicles are now being passed here. On the other hand, milk and bread could not reach Shimla for the third consecutive day.