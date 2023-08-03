Weather Update: Monsoon will pick up pace again in Himachal; Yellow alert for rain issued today

Shimla: Monsoon is about to gain momentum again in Himachal Pradesh. The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rains in the state for the coming days.

Yellow alert for rain in the state on Thursday, while orange alert has been issued on four and five. Apart from this, the weather will be bad on August 6 and 8 as well.

According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, 60 mm of rain has been recorded in Dharamshala, 30 in Nagrota Suriyan, 20 in Kangra and 10 ml in Guler and Gamrur on Wednesday.

According to the report released by the State Disaster Management, there has been a loss of Rs 5,745 crore in the state due to monsoon.

The highest loss is estimated to be 2008 crores to PWD, 1544 crores to Jal Shakti Department, 1505 crores to Electricity Board, 144 crores to Horticulture Department, 88 crores to Urban Development Department and 167 crores to Agriculture Department.

748 houses have completely collapsed due to heavy rains in the state, while 7248 houses have been partially damaged.

Apart from this, 246 shops and 22872 gaushalas have been damaged. There have been 78 incidents of landslides and 58 incidents of floods in the state. Still 6712 drinking water projects are closed in the state. 301 roads including one NH have come to a standstill.

197 people died so far

So far 197 people have died during the monsoon season in the state. Of these, 57 deaths occurred in the disaster notified by the central government and 140 in the disaster notified by the state government.

44 in Shimla, 42 in Kullu, 19 in Chamba, 15 in Mandi, nine in Bilaspur, nine in Hamirpur, 13 in Kangra, 11 in Sirmaur, 14 in Solan, 11 in Una, one in Lahaul-Spiti and nine in Kinnaur. Has died.