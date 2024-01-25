Full Statehood Day being celebrated in Dharampur under the chairmanship of Chief Minister

The state level ceremony of full statehood will be organized with full grandeur at Dharampur in Mandi district. All its preparations have been completed. Dharampur market is ready for the leadership of Chief Minister Shri Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

MLA Chandrashekhar, who reached Dharampur to take stock of the final preparations for the function, said that there is tremendous enthusiasm among the people of the area regarding the function. He said that all necessary preparations for the event have been completed. The exhibits have been finalized.

Preparations have also been made for the parade, the main attraction of the function. He said that Dharampur is fully prepared to welcome Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. This big program is being organized in Mandi district.

For this, the people of entire Mandi including Dharampur deserve congratulations. He expressed his gratitude to the Chief Minister for organizing such a big function in Dharampur.

He said that the administration is fully mobilized under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary and SDM Dharampur Rajendra Gautam.