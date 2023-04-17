Weather Changed in Himachal Pradesh, Orange Alert Issued on April 18

Shimla: Due to the activation of Western Disturbance, Indradev has rained in the mountains but Suryadev is raining fire in the plains.

The weather has changed in the hilly areas on Sunday. A change in the weather was observed in the upper regions of the state including Shimla in the afternoon.

In the afternoon, these areas remained cloudy, due to which coolness was felt in the atmosphere, while the heat in the plains troubled the people a lot.

The maximum temperature of 38 degree Celsius has been recorded in Una district on Sunday as well. Whereas Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degree Celsius.

According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, an alert for rain and hailstorm has been issued in the state from April 17 and there is an orange alert for heavy rains in many areas of the state on April 18.

The rain and hailstorm will continue in the state till April 20. During this period, the Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of rain in 8 districts of middle and high hills Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti.

Due to the heat in the plains, it has become difficult for people to come out of their homes. The maximum temperature of 35.7 degree Celsius was recorded at Bartheen in Bilaspur district.

Due to the heat falling in the plains, the tourists have started turning to the mountains. Tourist places like Shimla, Manali, Dharamshala and Khajjiar in Himachal have now started getting crowded.

The capital Shimla is witnessing a huge rush of tourists on weekends, while weekends also have more tourists than before.