Time table of three Shimla-Kalka trains changed, passengers will get convenience

Shimla: For the convenience of passengers on Kalka-Shimla railway line, the time table of three trains has been changed.

52457 Kalka Shimla Express train was started from Kalka at 03:45 am on Sunday. This train reached Shimla at 08:55 am. Earlier this train was being run at 03:30.

Apart from this, in Down, train 52458 was started from Shimla at 10:55 pm instead of 02:15 pm. The change in this train will provide a lot of relief to the passengers going from Kalka to Delhi. This train reached Kalka at 04:35 pm.

Passengers will be able to travel in Kalka Shatabdi train running from Kalka at 05:45 pm. Passengers going to Shirdi will also get this facility.

Apart from this, train 04505 down from Shimla was run by Railways at 02:15 pm. This train reached Kalka at 06:10 pm.