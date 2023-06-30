Center strictly on the roads being built under PMGSY in Himachal

Shimla: In Himachal Pradesh, the Center has tightened the roads going to be built in phase three of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). Instructions have been given to give priority to the proposals of MPs in these rural roads.

For this, it has been asked to take opinion of MPs while planning and implementing these roads.

If due to some reasons the roads suggested by the MPs are not included in the plan, then they have been asked to give this in writing as well.

Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Central Government, Amit Shukla has sent a letter in this regard to the Principal Secretary, Public Works, Government of Himachal Pradesh.

It has been said in this that for the third phase of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, it has been made mandatory to consult the MPs on planning and selection of road works.

Instructions have been issued to seek opinion and suggestions of MPs in all issues related to Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. The suggestions of MPs have been asked to pay full attention to while preparing the District Rural Road Plan ie DRRP.

It has been made mandatory to send it to the concerned MP. It will also be sent to the District Panchayat. 15 days time will have to be given for this work. Full preference will be given to the proposals sent by the Members of Parliament on behalf of the District Panchayat.

Regarding such proposals which cannot be included, the MPs will have to tell in writing why they could not be included. The State Level Standing Committee will also see that the proposals of the MPs are properly vetted.