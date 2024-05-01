Himachal: Sensor based fire alert system will be warn before forest fire, trial has be started

A fire alert system equipped with sensors will warn even before a fire breaks out in the forests of the state. This will prevent forest fire before it starts.

A sensor-enabled fire alert system will warn even before a fire breaks out in the forests of Himachal Pradesh. This will prevent forest fire before it occurs. This device, made under a Delhi-based startup, will alert forest department officials, employees, people, Panchayat representatives and many other volunteers even before a forest fire occurs. This equipment has been installed on a trial basis in Mandi Forest Range in the forests surrounding the city which are highly sensitive to fire.

In future, if this trial is successful then the department will implement it. Through this, invaluable forest wealth can be saved from burning. At the same time, this will save the lives of countless animals. Let us tell you that incidents of forest fire occur every time during the summer season across the state including District Mandi. In this, many animals including forest wealth are killed without any reason. Aranyapal Mandi Ajit Kumar said that under the pilot project, this device has been installed at three places in the Mandi range. Its success will be known only in the coming time. Based on this, a decision will be taken to establish it at other places.

This device with sensors has been made by a Delhi startup. The device records the basic signals of humidity, temperature and carbon dioxide content and signals to the forest department how likely a fire is. This device has been installed at three places in Mandi with the help of ICICI Foundation. Through this, data will be collected during summer and this will enable detection of forest fires.