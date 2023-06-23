Meteorological Department alert, heavy rain since 25

Shimla: The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rain and storm in Himachal. From June 25 to the next 48 hours, the impact of the fierce weather will be seen across the state. The Meteorological Department has warned of Orange and Yellow alerts during this period.

Orange alert will be there in six districts of the state Mandi, Bilaspur, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur, while yellow alert will be there in four districts Chamba, Hamirpur, Kullu, and Una.

The Meteorological Department has advised people to be cautious. The administration of all the districts has also been instructed to prepare keeping in view the weather patterns.

In view of incidents like landslides and landslides on the roads due to heavy rains, drivers have also been advised to travel in hilly areas only after observing the weather patterns.

The Meteorological Department estimates that it may rain from 115 mm to 200 mm in these 48 hours. The effect of rain is being seen in the state. Due to incessant rains, a drop in temperature has also been recorded.

In most districts, a decrease in temperature up to four degrees Celsius has been recorded. In Bilaspur, the maximum temperature has decreased by four degrees Celsius. On Thursday, the temperature in Bilaspur was recorded at 32.2 degree Celsius.

Una recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius with a decrease of 3.8 degrees Celsius, Solan recorded a decrease of three degrees Celsius at 29 degrees Celsius.

Both Shimla and Dharamshala recorded a decrease of two degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of a further drop in temperature due to continuous rains in the coming days.