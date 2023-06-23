Rural roads will be improved with 2800 crores; Vikramaditya said, the central government has approved PMGSY

Shimla: State’s share of Rs 2800 crore is going to come under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana. With this amount, 2400 kilometers of roads will be constructed in the state. Public Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh has said this.

Vikramaditya Singh said that a network of roads will be laid in rural areas with this budget. In areas where roads have not yet reached, movement will be easy. He said that the central government has given in-principle approval to the budget under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The construction work of the roads will start as soon as the main approval is received. Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday in Sainj, former Chief Minister and his father late. Said this on the occasion of the unveiling of the statue of Virbhadra Singh.

He said that this budget of PMGSY would help in the improvement of rural roads. He told that a major part of this budget would be spent in Upper Shimla.

Rs 78 crore will be spent in Theog and Kumarsain only. Of these, two roads of Kumarsain worth Rs 28 crore have been included in this scheme.

Apart from this, the Fagu-Chiog-Sainj road of Theog will be upgraded under this scheme by spending Rs.30 crore. He informed that works worth Rs 20 crore are going on in Kumarsain block under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana phase one and two and the third phase of this scheme is going to start soon.

