10 mm of rain in Shimla within 30 minutes, know the weather forecast till September 12

Shimla: In Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, it rained heavily from 3:30 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday. 10 mm rain was recorded in the city for about 30 minutes. The weather in the city cleared again in the evening.

The weather remained clear throughout the day in other areas of the state. The Meteorological Center Shimla has predicted bad weather in some parts of Himachal Pradesh till September 12.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature in Una was 37.4, Bilaspur 36.1, Chamba 34.9, Sundernagar-Bhuntar 34.4, Mandi 34.3, Kangra 34.1, Solan 32.5, Nahan 32.0, Dharamshala 31.0, Manali 27.5 and Shimla 26.6.

On the other hand, during September 1 to 6, the state recorded 66 percent less rainfall than normal. All districts received less than normal rainfall. 34 mm rainfall is considered normal during this period, this year only 11 mm rainfall occurred during this period.

During the monsoon season, 28 percent more rainfall than normal has been recorded. From June 24 to September 6, the state received 826 mm of rain. During this period, 648 mm of rain has been considered normal.