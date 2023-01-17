Weather-will-change-in-Himachal-from-tomorrow,-chances-of-rain-and-snowfall-for-next-5-days

These days it is getting cold in Himachal Pradesh. People are facing problems due to fog in the morning and evening in the plains. The mercury has reached below zero in many districts of the state.

In such a situation, the weather is going to change again in the state from tomorrow. According to the Meteorological Department, Shimla, it has predicted rain and snowfall in the state from tomorrow, Wednesday, January 18 to January 22.

This change in weather is going to come due to the activation of Western Disturbance. During this, where there will be snowfall in the higher reaches of the state, there is a possibility of rain in the lower areas. However, on Tuesday, it was sunny in many parts of the state including district Kangra.