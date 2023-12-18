Soldier on duty committed suicide in Jwalamukhi

Shimla: SSB Sapdi constable Dhanjit Das (33) committed suicide by shooting himself with a service rifle while on duty under Police Station Jwalamukhi on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased jawan was on duty at the main gate SSB Sapri. At the spot, other soldiers took the injured Dhanjit Das to Civil Hospital Jwalamukhi for first aid, where the doctors, seeing the serious condition of the soldier, referred him to TMC.

The soldier died on the way before reaching Tanda. The police reached the spot and recorded the statements of Sapdi soldiers and officers.

The deceased Dhanjit Das was a resident of Assam state, who had returned home for duty after getting married on November 2. The reasons for shooting himself are not yet known. The post mortem of the deceased will be done in Tanda on Monday. Police is taking action under Section 174 CrPC.