Chances of rain and snowfall for three days in Himachal

Shimla: There are chances of rain and snowfall in Himachal for three days. Due to the activation of Western Disturbance, the weather will remain bad in Himachal for the next three days from Wednesday and on November 9, a yellow alert has been issued for lightning and thunderstorms.

According to Meteorological Center Shimla, there is a possibility of rain and snowfall for three days in some parts of the state. During this period, there will be thunder and lightning in some parts.

On Wednesday, there may be light rain and snowfall at isolated places in the central and high mountainous areas, while on November 9, amid the yellow alert, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain and snowfall at some places in the central and high mountainous areas. The same sequence will continue on November 10 also.

Due to this, the average maximum temperature in the state is likely to fall 3 to 4 degrees below normal from 9 to 11 November. At the same time, the average minimum temperature is likely to fall 1 to 2 degrees below normal, which will further increase the cold.

The minimum temperature in Keylong on Tuesday was 0.1, while the maximum temperature was 30.8 in Una, while the maximum temperature in the capital Shimla was recorded at 19.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the department, the weather is expected to remain clear in the state after November 11. The department has asked to follow the weather related advisories issued.

Local people and tourists have been advised to follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the concerned departments.

Also, before leaving for the destination, it is advised to get information related to traffic on the route from the concerned department and travel only keeping in mind the weather conditions.