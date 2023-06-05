Himachal’s women’s team will participate for the first time in the All India Police Games

The trials of the Himachal Pradesh Police Women’s Handball team were held at the Bangarh Ground, Una. 17 players were selected in this.

This team will participate in All India Police Games. Himachal Women’s Police Handball team coach Balbir Singh said that the trials were conducted under the supervision of DSP Ankit Sharma.

Players from all over the state participated in it. Meanwhile, senior handball coaches Ashok Gautam and Manoj Kumar acted as selectors.

The players were selected on the basis of their playing technique and skill. He told that for the first time the women’s team of Himachal will participate in these games.

Earlier there was no women’s handball team of state police, but this time the department has decided to let the women’s police team also participate in these games. He said that he has full hope that this team will perform well and get a medal.

These players are included in the women’s team

Nini Kumari, Neelam, Pragati Sharma, Sudesh Kumari, Shailja Sharma, Sakshi Thakur, Shalini Chandel, Rashi Katoch, Indu Bala, Sridevi, Anita, Sakshi, Kartika Chowdhary, Anjali, Anita, Anjana and Ranjana.