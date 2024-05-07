HP Board 10th Result: Nadaun’s Riddhima Sharma becomes state topper in 10th exam

Nadaun’s Riddhima Sharma became state topper

Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education has declared the annual examination result of class 10th. Riddhima Sharma, a student of Government Senior Secondary School, Kanya Nadaun, has secured first position in the merit list of class 10th.

Riddhima Sharma has secured 699 marks out of 700 i.e. 99.86 percent. Riddhima Sharma has given the credit of her success to her parents and teachers. She said that she wants to become a doctor. Riddhima has taken admission in medical faculty in class 11th.

Daughters have also emerged victorious in the top 10 merit list of class 10th. A total of 92 students are included in the top-10 merit list. Of these, 71 are girls. Like 12th class, daughters have also won the 10th class merit list. The board on Tuesday declared the results of regular, additional subject, category improvement and supplementary examination of class 10th conducted in 2024. The exam result was 74.51 percent. 91,622 students had given this examination. Of these, 67,988 passed. Compartment 10474 has arrived.