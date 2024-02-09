Himachali Dham organized on Losar festival, worship starts from tomorrow in the Buddhist temple

According to the Buddhist calendar, Himachali Dham will be organized for the first time in the main Buddhist temple of Mcleodganj on the festival of Losar i.e. New Year. The Tibetan community’s Losar (New Year) celebration is set to begin on Saturday, February 10.

The three-day festival will begin with a special puja at La Gyari Buddhist Monastery in Mcleodganj. This is the 2151st year according to the Tibetan calendar.

Along with this, on the occasion of the Losar festival on 13th February, Himachali Dham will be served for the first time to local and Tibetan people including tourists coming from India and abroad at the main Buddhist temple of McLeodganj.

There is a lot of excitement in the markets of Dharamshala and McLeodganj regarding the New Year (Losar) of the Tibetan community and the people of the Tibetan community are busy decorating their houses.

On this occasion, people of Tibetan community meet each other wearing traditional clothes and greet each other. A lot of enthusiasm was seen in the Tibetan community regarding Losar.

For Losar, Tibetan people get their houses cleaned and painted in advance. Apart from this, various types of sweets etc. are also made for the New Year.

Settlement officer Kunchog Migmar said that ahead of the festival, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) employees distributed sweets in main government offices across the district. People of the Tibetan community first offer Chhang to their deity and then exchange it among themselves or among relatives.