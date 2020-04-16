Two more Covid cases in Kangra, Chamba districts

Shimla : Two more cases of Covid-19 infection have come to light, one each in Kangra and Chamba districts, taking the count to 35. Both were the natives of the state and had come back from Jalandhar.

New challenge for the state The government is now challenged with the task of mapping and quarantining the contacts of the three persons tested positive on Wednesday, which could lead to emergence of some more cases

RD Dhiman, Additional Chief Secretary, Health, said so far 35 of the 1,426 tests had been positive.

A total of 5,875 persons were kept under surveillance of whom 4,036 had completed the isolation period Kangra DC Rakesh Prajapati admitted that one person, who had come back to his native place in Jawali of Kangra district, tested positive. Efforts were being made to contain the spread of infection. Those, who came in contact with the patient, had been quarantined, he said.

Kangra district had earlier reported four positive patients. One of them, a Tibetan died in Tanda medical college on March 23. Two residents of Kangra with travel history had tested positive and were admitted to Tanda medical college. Both have been discharged from the hospital.

In Gangath, a person, who attended the Tablighi conference in Delhi, had tested positive. He has also been discharged from hospital. But the new case has increased the worries of the administration.

In Chamba district also, four persons, who had attended the conference, tested positive. All were admitted to medical college, Nerchowk, in Mandi.

Chamba CMO Dr Rajesh Guleri said the person, who tested positive, had come from Jalandhar and was kept under quarantine.

Source : The Tribune

Comments

comments