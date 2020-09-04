Watch steps taken by tourism department, High Cour tells govt

The High Court has directed the government to issue directions to the committee, constituted by the Chief Secretary to monitor government hospitals dealing with Covid, to watch the steps being taken by the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation too.

During the course of hearing, it was urged by the petitioner that the committee may be extended to the Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation also.

Considering the request, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice L Narayana Swami and Justice Anoop Chitkara observed, “The Chief Secretary has constituted a committee regarding government hospitals dealing with Covid-19. Therefore, the government is directed to issue appropriate orders, directing the committee to monitor the steps being taken by the department.”

The court passed the order while disposing of a petition filed by Nareshwar Chandel in public interest, seeking directions to combat the prevailing the pandemic situation in the state. It is submitted on behalf of the state that it has taken effective steps in combating further spread of the corona virus in the state.