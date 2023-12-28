Bus passes for college students will now be made online

Shimla: Students will no longer have to stand in long queues for hours at HRTC counters to make college bus passes. The corporation management is going to provide an online bus pass facility to the college students from this session itself.

The corporation management has prepared new software for this. With the help of the software, college students will be able to make HRTC bus pass online.

In the first phase, there is a plan to start this facility from Shimla. In the second phase, Una and Hamirpur will be connected conveniently.

The Managing Director of the Corporation will take a demonstration of making online college bus passes on Friday. The corporation management has started work on the plan to provide all the facilities of HRTC to the passengers through online medium.

It is being started by providing an online bus pass facility to college students. After this, bus passes of school children will also be issued online.

Not only this, people will also be able to get all HRTC concessional cards made online. People will get convenience due to the availability of facilities online.

This is how bus passes for college students will be made

Students have to visit the link available on the HRTC website. You will have to fill the form available here. The form will directly reach the college principal. After verification by the Principal, the application will reach the concerned Regional Manager.

The student will be informed through SMS after completing the formalities by the Regional Manager. Students will be able to pay the pass fare online. After this, the option to download and print the pass will also be available on the website itself.

Online passes will be made for school children later

Bus passes will be issued online for the convenience of college students. Software has been prepared for this. In the future, bus passes and concession cards of school children will also be issued online.