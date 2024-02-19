Red alert in Himachal; Heavy snowfall in high altitude areas today, storm to blow in plains

Shimla: The weather has once again changed in Himachal. The Meteorological Department has issued a red alert for Monday. During this period, there is a possibility of heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of the state.

Due to this, electricity, roads and communication facilities may come to a standstill. The Meteorological Department has advised the local administration to remain on alert. Along with rain, strong winds can blow at a speed of about 50 kilometers in the plains.

This change in weather has happened due to the activation of western disturbance. Earlier, the Meteorological Department had warned of yellow alert on Sunday, due to which there has been snowfall and light rain in many parts of the state.

On Sunday, Rohtang Pass, Koksar, Sissu and other high peaks of Lahaul received light snowfall, while light snowfall fell in Sissu.

A red alert has been issued for heavy to very heavy rain and snowfall in Himachal for February 19. At the same time, it is cloudy in the lower areas of Kullu and Manali. The temperature has dropped after snowfall started on the peaks.

Farmers and gardeners are waiting for rain and snowfall. Farmers and gardeners of the valley will benefit from rain and snowfall.

There is a possibility of snowfall along with thunderstorm, lightning and hail in parts of Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur and adjoining districts during February 19 and 20.

