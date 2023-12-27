Finally Shastri batch wise recruitment reinstated, B.Ed-MA will also be eligible as per earlier advertisement

Shimla: Himachal government has finally issued orders to start Shastri batch-wise recruitment. These recruitments were stopped on November 21, 2023, after the intervention of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu.

Then Shastri diploma holders had demanded from the state government that B.Ed or post graduate candidates should not be taken in this recruitment.

After considering the entire matter, it has now been decided to reinstate the recruitment. A letter in this regard was issued by Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar to the Director of the Elementary Education Department on Tuesday.

It has been said that the process of batch-wise recruitment which was stopped should be started, while the final result will be declared in view of the ongoing cases in the court. The Education Secretary has also clarified that permission will be taken from the High Court before making appointments.

This recruitment will be as per the earlier advertisement and will be under the current rules of NCTE. That means, apart from Shastri, candidates of B.Ed and graduation and post-graduation in Sanskrit will also be eligible for this.

The state government had given permission to fill 494 posts for Shastri on September 19, 2023 and half of these posts are now being filled through batchwise mode. For the first time, this recruitment is being done under the revised recruitment rules.

The state government has taken the stand that in the matter of teacher recruitment, only NCTE norms should be followed as per the instructions of the Supreme Court and recruitment should not be done in any cadre outside NCTE.