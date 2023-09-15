Chief Minister launches integrated electricity consumer portal

Shimla. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu launched the integrated electricity consumer portal of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) in Shimla on Engineer’s Day on Friday.

Through the portal, consumers will no longer have to stand in long queues to pay their electricity bills, rather they will be able to easily pay the bills sitting at home.

Apart from this people can now apply online for new electricity connection and can also monitor the progress of their application through this portal.

Apart from this, various services like name change and load adjustment etc. provided by HPSEBL will also be available on the portal. This digital initiative aims to introduce a paperless work culture in the Electricity Board, which will streamline administrative processes and speed up services.

The Chief Minister said that this portal is an important step towards increasing consumer convenience and promoting digitalization in the energy sector which will provide more efficient and accessible services to consumers.

Apart from this, energy generation data will be available on the portal and it will facilitate consumers to submit challan online by IPPs without visiting the office.

Appreciating the invaluable contribution of engineers in the development of the infrastructure of the state, he said that the recent disaster due to heavy rainfall has badly affected the infrastructure of the state.

He said that despite this, due to the dedicated efforts of engineers of various departments of the state, the government temporarily restored essential services within a short period of 48 hours.

Due to this disaster, roads, electricity, and water supply schemes have been affected in the state and the total loss so far has been estimated at more than Rs 12 thousand crores.

Reiterating the state’s commitment towards digitization, the Chief Minister said that various government departments are using modern technology to provide the benefits of government services to the people at their doorsteps.

He said that the state government is committed to make Himachal Pradesh a green energy state by March 31, 2026 and engineers will play an important role in achieving this goal.

He also called upon the people of the state to consider climate change as a collective responsibility and give full cooperation in dealing with it.

Industries Minister Harsh Vardhan Chauhan, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sanjay Awasthi, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister (Media) Naresh Chauhan, HPSEBL Managing Director Harikesh Meena, HPSEBL Director Dr. Amit Kumar Sharma, Information and Public Relations Department Director Rajeev Kumar. Other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.