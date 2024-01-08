HP Police Constable Recruitment: Government Revised Recruitment Rules

Shimla: Police constables will be recruited before the Lok Sabha elections in Himachal Pradesh. The height limit for all categories in recruitment has been increased by one inch. The government has made some changes in recruitment.

The height for male recruitment has been kept at 5.6 feet for general categories, 5.4 feet for reserved categories, and 5.2 feet for women. Police Headquarters is busy completing the formalities to fill 1228 posts. Women will be given 30 percent reservation in the revised police recruitment.

Earlier, women were given 25 percent reservation in recruitment. The state government has amended the rules to provide relief to women. This recruitment will be done through the Public Service Commission.

Objections and suggestions have been sought from the police headquarters for this within 15 days. It is noteworthy that police recruitment was pending for a long time. The Congress government has started this process.

Male candidates will have to complete a 1500-meter race in five and a half minutes. There will be an 800-meter race for women. They have to complete this in 3 minutes 45 seconds. Candidates will have to compete in high jump of 1.35 meters for male candidates and 1.10 meters for female candidates.

For this, he will get three attempts. Men will have to jump 4 meters, and women will have to jump 3 meters. Apart from this, men will have to complete the 100-meter race within 14 seconds and women within 17 seconds.

You will also get marks for length

Candidates wishing to join the police constable will also get marks for height. Among men, candidates less than 5 feet 7 inches tall will not get any marks.

5 feet 7 inches to less than 5 feet 8 inches 1 point, 5 feet 8 inches to less than 5 feet 9 inches 2 points, 5 feet 9 inches to less than 5 feet 10 inches 3 points, more than 5 feet 10 inches Below 5 feet 11 inches will get 4 marks, 5 feet 11 inches below 6 feet will get 5 marks and 6 feet and above will get 6 marks.

Will get NCC marks

NCC certificate marks will be given in police recruitment. Those with A certificate will get 1 mark, those with B certificate will get 2 marks, and those with C certificate will get 4 marks. If a candidate has all the certificates, he will be given 4 marks.