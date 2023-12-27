There will be 20 thousand recruitments before March; Read the full news

Shimla: Himachal government will make more than 20 thousand recruitments before March. Among these, the maximum posts are to be filled in the education department.

The government has made preparations for the recruitment of TGT teachers on 6500 posts, while more than two thousand posts of Vanamitras are to be filled in the Forest Department.

The recruitment process of Van Mitra has started. Apart from this, 4500 posts will be filled in the Jal Shakti Department, 984 posts of Patwari, and 800 posts of staff nurses.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government has completed preparations regarding recruitment.

The state government is trying to bring quality in the education department and to overcome the problem of vacant posts of teachers, schools will be added on cluster basis. Apart from this, the state government is also working based on guest faculty policy.

The Chief Minister has said that it is the responsibility of the state government to provide employment opportunities and the government is working rapidly on this.

He said that if we want to brighten the future of the youth, now is the time to take a decision. He said that the state government has also taken many important steps in settling the revenue matters.

The state government has decided that ACRs of Patwari, Kanungo and Tehsildar are now being written based on revenue courts.

In such a situation, deaths are now happening with increasing intensity. He said that the state government has recorded 45 thousand deaths in the past few days.

Along with this, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the state government will take tough decisions in the coming days.

Due to these decisions, the economy will be back on track in five years and Himachal will be the richest state in the country in ten years.

The economy back on track

The Chief Minister said that the state government has a debt of Rs 86 thousand crores. The state government has tried to bring the economic situation back on track and due to the steps taken in this regard, the state’s economy has come back on track by 20 percent.

He said that the previous government did not give the arrears of the sixth pay commission to the pensioner employees.

Now this will also have to be paid by the present government. The Chief Minister said that BJP did not provide any support during the disaster. BJP did not stand with the disaster-affected people.

CM Sukhu’s warning to power project operators

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has given a blunt warning to the power project operators. The Chief Minister says that the project operators should either listen to the government or the government will take over these projects.

He said that neither the state is getting Lada nor the benefit of GST in the power project. He said that the state was not getting any benefit from the project set up in Himachal. The state government changed this decision.

If the project returns 12 percent royalty in the first 12 years, 30 percent from 12 to 30 years, and after 40 years, then there will be a compromise, otherwise, the government will take over Luri, Sunni, and Dhaulasiddha projects. Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that money is needed to run the government.