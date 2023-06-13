HPTDC will open three hotels along the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane

Shimla. While presiding over the review meeting of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) at Oak Over, Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu said that the corporation would open three super-exclusive hotels along the Kiratpur-Manali four-lane highway in the future.

With this, tourists and other passengers will get state-of-the-art facilities. He said that these hotels would be equipped with modern facilities and the aim was to provide the best experience to the tourists in the State. A study has also been done by a consultant for the implementation of this project.

The Chief Minister said that with the opening of the four-lane highway, there would be an unprecedented increase in the inflow of tourists in the area.

He said that the State Government would provide all the basic facilities to the tourists so that they get a pleasant experience of traveling in the State.

The Chief Minister said that the government is making efforts to expand tourism infrastructure and services.

This will not only give a boost to the tourism business but will also generate employment and self-employment opportunities for the local population.

CM Sukhu said that in the recent cabinet meeting, it was decided to set up three new highway-cum-tourist police stations at Baged in Bilaspur district, Nerchowk in Mandi district, and Bhuntar in Kullu district along the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway.

Necessary recruitment of staff will also be done to make these police stations functional with the aim of meeting the requirement of tourists and ensuring their safety, he added.

Related Posts