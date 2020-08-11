One more succumbs to COVID-19 in Himachal, death toll 15

A 70-year-old man of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh died of COVID-19 on Monday, a health official said.

The state recorded 62 fresh cases of coronavirus infections on Monday, taking the tally to 3,434.

A resident of Mandi’s Jawahar Nagar locality, the victim had been admitted to the Shri Lal Bahadur Shashtri Government Medical College in Nerchowk with a complaint of acute respiratory infection on Sunday but he died on Monday, Chief Medical Officer Devendra Sharma said.

His sample for testing coronavirus infection was already taken and his report came as positive on Monday evening, Dr Sharma added.

With this, the number of fatalities due to coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh has risen to 15.

The deaths include that of a 70-year-old Delhi woman who had been staying at a factory’s guest house at Baddi in Solan district since March 15. She tested positive and died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2.

The state health department initially showed her death in its record but it stopped doing so later stating that as per protocol, her death should be included in Chandigarh where she had tested positive.

On the contrary, Chandigarh authorities said her death should be included in the records of Himachal Pradesh from where she had been referred.

So far, 2,195 people have recovered from the disease, leaving 1,196 active COVID-19 cases in the state, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) RD Dhiman said. Twenty-six patients have migrated out of the state, the officer said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 362, followed by 146 in Mandi, 129 in Chamba, 103 in Kangra, 97 in Sirmaur, 91 in Una, 70 in Kullu, 73 in Bilaspur, 62 in Shimla, 58 in Hamirpur and five in Kinnaur, the official added. PTI

Source : The Tribune

