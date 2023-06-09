Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana: Rural Roads will get Approval before the Rainy Season

Shimla: The wait for the approval of Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana may end before the monsoon.

The DPR of 2650 km has been sent from the state to the central government. The DPR is about Rs 2600 crore and the proposal for approval on this DPR is now in the final stage.

The Public Works Department has called upon the Central Government to approve PMGSY in Himachal in the month of June so that all works related to the tender process are completed in the state during the rainy season and maintenance and construction work of these roads starts after the rainy season.

After sending the proposal to Delhi in PMGSY, a team from the Center has already visited Shimla. Initially, this team agreed to construct 600 km of roads with Full Depth Reclamation (FDR) technique.

Not only this, a training workshop has also been organized for the engineers of the Public Works Department. It may be noted that the state government has prepared a DPR of 3100 km for the third phase of PMGSY in the state. Of these, about 450 kilometers have already been approved.

The construction work of the roads which have been approved by the Central Government has also started, while about 2650 km are yet to be approved.

There is a possibility of rains in the state after June 20 and due to this, the works related to road construction could not be completed.

If these DPRs of PMGSY Phase-III are not approved in the month of June, then the state government’s proposal will be completed after the rains.

In such a situation, now the officials and the state government are constantly pressurizing the Center to approve PMGSY in the month of June itself. This is the reason that out of 2650 km, there is a possibility of getting approval for 600 km in the first part.

Chief Engineer of the Public Works Department Ajay Gupta said that all the formalities regarding Public Works Department PMGSY have been completed by the state government.

Their proposal has been sent to the Central Government. It is expected that before the monsoon, the central government will approve this scheme.