150 primary schools will be merged, 78 more schools with less students will be denotified

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Education Minister Rohit Thakur has said that the phase of reforms in the field of education will continue in the state.

The Himachal government is going to merge the old primary schools with admission of less than two children with the nearby schools.

Their number is around 150. Along with this, 78 more government schools are being denotified on the basis of low enrollment in newly opened schools.

The Education Minister said that tough decisions have to be taken to send teachers to the state’s schools where they are needed. Out of the schools opened blindly during the previous government, 286 schools have been denotified.

Now the new report has come on enrollment and it will have 78 more schools denotified. Along with this, the primary schools which have two or less than two children are also being merged.

They will be shifted to another nearby school and if needed, the state government will also pay the fare to take the child to the school. This will lead to rationalization of teachers and they can be used as per the need.

The Education Minister informed that according to the decision taken in the cabinet on May 17, 2023, the process to fill 5821 posts of teachers in the Education Department is going to start soon.

There will be a decision in the upcoming cabinet regarding the recruitment of Pre Nursery Teacher in Himachal. The Education Minister said that Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan Rajesh Sharma’s Project Director submitted his report after going to New Delhi.

After seeing this report, it seems that the state government will have to start new recruitments on the basis of two years NTT Diploma on the one hand and on the other hand will have to start two years course of NTT in its DIET as well.

The Education Minister said that the cabinet will take the final decision in this regard.