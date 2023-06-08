Monsoon will reach Himachal by June 30, this time it will knock 15 days late

Shimla: The Meteorological Department has expressed the possibility of monsoon reaching Kerala in the next 48 hours. If the monsoon reaches Kerala in the meantime, then the monsoon will knock in Himachal Pradesh by June 30, otherwise, this time the monsoon will enter Himachal Pradesh in July itself.

Monsoon usually reaches Himachal from June 18 to 20, but this time it is expected to reach Himachal after 12 to 15 days. The Meteorological Center Shimla has estimated that this time the state receives less rainfall than normal during the monsoon season.

Usually Himachal Pradesh receives 734 mm of rainfall during the monsoon season, but this time it is expected to receive only around 695 mm of rain. That is, there will be 92 percent rain in this monsoon season.

Director of Meteorological Center Shimla, Surendra Paul says that on June 8, a yellow alert has been issued for ten districts of the state.

On June 11, there will again be an alert of rain and hailstorm with strong thunderstorms in the state. The highest temperature in the state has been recorded at Dhaulakuan in Sirmaur district.

The maximum temperature recorded here is 35.6 degree Celsius. Apart from this, 24.4 in the capital Shimla, 31.1 in Sundernagar, 29.8 in Bhuntar, 20.4 in Kalpa, 31.9 in Nahan, 16.0 in Keylong, 29.0 in Solan, 21.4 in Manali, Kangra 31.1, 32 in Una, 32.2 in Barthin, 34 in Bilaspur, 34.1 in Hamirpur, Mandi recorded 32.8, Chamba 30.4, and Narkanda recorded 15.3 degree Celsius maximum temperature.

On the other hand, the minimum temperature in Shimla was 14.4, Sundernagar 15.6, Bhuntar 13.4, Kalpa 5.2, Dharamshala 17.2, Nahan 18.5, Keylong 3.8, Solan 14.0, Barthin 34.3, Bilaspur 18, Hamirpur 18.1, 15.9 in Mandi, 16.5 in Chamba, 16.5 in Kangra and 10.7 degree Celsius in Narkanda.