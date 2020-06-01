Coronavirus: Himachal reports 5 new cases, tally rises to 335

Himachal Pradesh on Monday reported five new cases of coronavirus, taking the state’s case tally to 335.

Solan reported two fresh cases of the deadly disease, taking the total in the district to 32. Two men, who had a travelled to West Bengal and returned to Nalagarh in May, tested positive for coronavirus. They were under institutional quarantine, where their first samples had tested negative for the contagion. They were tested again for the second time after 14 days and have now tested positive for coronavirus, said Medical Officer Health, Solan, Dr NK Gupta.

They were shifted to ESIC COVID hospital at Katha in Barotiwala for treatment.

There are 18 active cases in the district, while 12 have been cured and two referred to DDU hospital Shimla.

Chamba reported three new cases of the contagion, taking the total in the district to 23. Those who tested positive include a 29-year-old woman who had come from Delhi, and a 27-year-old man and an 18-year-old man who had come back from Tamil Nadu.

They were asymptomatic and had been placed under institutional quarantine. They have now been shifted to COVID containment centre in Baloo.

Source: The Tribune

