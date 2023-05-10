Rain and snowfall again from May 13; Meteorological Department’s forecast in the state, sunshine will continue till 12

Shimla: In the month of May, when the heat makes you sweat, the rain and snowfall continues in Himachal. There was fresh snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts on Monday night and Tuesday morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, there is a forecast of clear weather in the state from Wednesday till May 12. During this, there is no possibility of rain anywhere in the state, but from May 13, a yellow alert has been issued for rain, hailstorm, and snowfall.

Hansa in the Lahaul-Spiti district recorded maximum snowfall of 20 cm. There, there was 12 cm snow in Keylong, 11 cm in Gondla and 4 cm in Kalpa.

On the other hand, it has rained in other areas of the state including capital Shimla. 17 mm of rain in Kasauli, 23 in Bharmour, 20 in Kothi and Jubbal, 19 in Reckong Peo and Chopal, 18 in Chuwadi, 17 in Manali, 14 in Kalpa, 13 in Sarahan, 12 in Rohru, 11 mm in Dharampur, Rampur and Banjar happened. Due to snowfall in the peaks, a drop in the temperature of the state has been registered.

Increased tension of farmers and gardeners

Himachal Pradesh Due to incessant rains for a long time, the worries of the farmers and gardeners have increased. There has been a lot of damage to the crops. Wheat crop has suffered a lot in the plains.

The wheat crop has turned black due to incessant rains. Due to rain in many areas, wheat crop has been spread in the fields. In such a situation, the farmers have to bear a lot of loss.