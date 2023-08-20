Rain, landslide alert in Himachal Pradesh till tomorrow

The northwest region is likely to witness another spell of heavy rain over the next few days with the Meteorological Department issuing an orange alert for flashfloods and landslides in certain parts.

The weatherman said on August 20 and 21, Himachal might witness more landslides and mudslides. The orange alert has been issued for Uttarakhand. The department Rain, landslide alert in HP till tomorrow.

said parts of Himachal and Uttarakhand may experience flashfloods over the next 24 hours. “Very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Uttarakhand (August 20-23) and Himachal (August 20-21),” the department said.

Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh were likely to witness light to moderate rain over the next few days, it said.