Six thousand vacancies in State Bank of India, candidates should apply till 21st September

State Bank of India has issued a recruitment notification to recruit thousands of posts. Candidates can apply for this campaign by visiting the official site sbi.co.in. The application process for this campaign has started from Friday.

Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply for this campaign till the 21st September. Through the recruitment drive, 6160 posts will be filled in the State Bank of India. Candidates applying for this campaign must have a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university/institute.

The age of the candidates applying for this recruitment drive of the State Bank of India should be between 20 to 28 years. The selection process will consist of online written test and a test of local language.

The written exam will have 100 questions and the maximum marks is 100. The duration of the exam is 60 minutes. Except for the General English test, questions for the written test will be set in 13 regional languages.

For this campaign, the candidate has to pay the application fee. To apply for the recruitment, General/OBC/EWS category candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 300, while SC/ST/PWBD category candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

For more related details candidates can refer the official site of SBI. The last date of application is September 21, 2023, while the written examination will be conducted in October/November.